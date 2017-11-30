Nine lettermen return for Lady Warriors

There will be no lack of experience for the Carrollton girls basketball team this upcoming season.

The Lady Warriors return eight seniors that finished last season with an overall record of 6-17 and 3-11 in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference.

“The girls have been working hard,” said head coach Craig Rodgers. “Our goal is always to be competitive and to give ourselves a chance to win every game. Having eight seniors should definitely be a strength for this season.”

Returning seniors for the Warriors are Maysie Rogers, Mikayla Poole, Darci Leary, all at guard, Jaci Pridemore at forward, Cailee Husted and Cassidy Laizure at guard, Kierra Gubesch and Angela Starre at forward.

Also expected to contribute this season are junior Chloe Glass, sophomores Malina Moore and Shelby Rogers and freshman Abby Laizure.

The NBC has always been a great conference for girls basketball and this year should be no different.

“The NBC is a great league year in, year out,” said Carrollton head coach Rodgers. “It is hard to say who has the best shot because any team can beat another’s on any given night. If we compete well and stay healthy we have a good chance at winning.”

The Warriors will host Louisville Saturday afternoon. They will be on the road at South Range on Monday and travel to Dover on Wednesday.