No takers for health board president’s job; Stine serving as interim

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

What do you do when five board members all refuse to serve as president? The Carroll County Board of Health members have one month to figure it out.

When the board met March 21, the first order of business was the election of a president and vice president.

Dr. Walter Scott Stine made clear that he would not serve another term as president.

“I can’t continue as president and get my obligations at work done,” said Stine.

Member Dan Trbovich nominated newly appointed member Sean Speedy. Sean said it would not be in the best interest of the board for him to be president since he’s only been on the board for 20 days.

“It would be irresponsible to make me president,” stated Speedy.

Member John Evans nominated Susan McMillen, who also declined, saying she doesn’t have that amount of time, is not always available, and her work is an hour away.

Trbovich was nominated and declined due to work schedules and the time involved.

Evans was then nominated, but declined stating he doesn’t feel he has the education to fill that position.

“We are at an impasse. We have five members and none will serve. I am somewhat disappointed. I gave all board members notice that I did not want to continue,” said Stine.

“I think you need to step up,” Stine said to Trbovich. Trbovich again said he did not have the time for that position.

Evans said he has been a board member four years and does not feel he has the education for the job and then said he resigned. A few moments later Evans left the meeting.

Stine said this wasn’t helping and a verbal exchange occurred between Trbovich and Speedy. Trbovich told Speedy he was put on the board by the Advisory Council. Trbovich said he’d step down if that is what Speedy wants.

Speedy confirmed he did not want Trbovich to step down, saying he needs to step up and be more than just a member since he has never served as president.

The issue was settled when Stine said he would remain for one month as president but told the board they need a solution by the next meeting.

While discussing the financial status of the health department, Stine asked for assistance from the media in explaining the $400,000 everybody in the county thinks the department was hiding was projected income for grants, and not actually money that will definitely be received by the department.

Former Health Commissioner Leann Cline asked commissioners in late 2017 for money to help finish the budget, but at the last minute, told commissioners her budget did not need bailed out because she found a hidden tab on the spread sheet showing $400,000 she didn’t know about.

Fiscal Officer Heather Hawk said that the health department will receive grant money, but the projected receipts are from what was projected in December. Cline resigned earlier this month.

At the special meeting held March 14, the board was considering hiring Natasha Yonley as interim health commissioner but have since learned she cannot be hired in that position and still be the county’s epidemiologist.

Per a request at the last meeting from Stine, Corrine Ren presented the board with copies of the Board of Health by-laws and Administrative and Policies and Procedure rules.

It was agreed both items needed reviewed and the board proceeded to review one page of Policies and Proceedures. Some details were discussed that are known to be corrected, such as pay per meeting for board members. More review will be conducted at future meetings.

In other business:

– MET in executive session for 15 minutes to discuss the promotion of an employee. Following the session, Amy Campbell was appointed to the position of temporary administrator. This is a temporary work assignment and she will receive $23 an hour.

-MET in executive session for five minutes to discuss the compensation of a public employee with no action.

-AGREED to increase hours in the nursing division to assist with immunizations and other duties until a nursing director is hired.

-WAS questioned by Ren as to when her pay increase for being registrar of Vital Statistics becomes effective.

-WAS asked by Bill Milner about applying septic waste to land inside of Carroll County. The issue will be looked into more closely. Milner said it could bring income to the county.