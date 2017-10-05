Nomination period open for HOF

Nominations are being accepted for the Carrollton High School Athletic Hall of Fame for the class of 2018.

Those eligible for nomination include former athletes, coaches, community members who have given unselfishly of their time to Carrollton athletics and high school teams.

To be considered for induction, the athlete or team must have been out of school for 15 years. The 15-year rule does not apply to former coaches and community members.

Nomination forms are located on the Carrollton Schools website, www.carrolltonschools.org. Click on the athletics link. The nomination forms are located on the right hand side of the page. Completed forms should be submitted to the athletic office at Carrollton High School, located on Third St., Carrollton, or to Curt Hensley by calling 330-605-4959.

Deadine is Nov. 1.