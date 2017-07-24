Nora M. Klotz, 83

Nora M. (Wood) Klotz, 83, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday morning, July 21, 2017, in Union Hospital after an extended illness.

Born Aug. 16, 1933, in Cold Spring Run in Carroll County, she was a daughter to Orville and Ella (Morrow) Wood.

She was a professional cook having owned the M&N Hilltop Restaurant outside of Carrollton, worked at St. Thomas School, a nursing home, Sugardale, Hoover Co. and Mahoning Bowling Alley. She attended the First Christian Churches in Malvern and New Philadelphia.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marion Klotz who she married Nov. 29, 1952; many nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She is preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Reed, June Brunk, Joann Beck and Helen Wood; three brothers, Eugene Morrow, Kenny Wood and Robert Wood.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral home in Minerva with Rev. Jeff Franks officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the services in the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.