Nora M. Manbeck, 80

Nora Mae Erwin Manbeck, 80, of Scio passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, from complications after surgery.

Born June 22, 1936, in Perry Twp. Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Roy Erwin and Mary Beckley Erwin.

A Carrollton High School graduate, Nora worked at the Scio Pottery and Carriage Inn of Cadiz, retiring in 2006. She was an excellent cook and baker who enjoyed crocheting and crossword and word search puzzles.

Surviving are her sons, Robert (Sandy) Manbeck of Scio and Christopher (Roxanne) Manbeck of Cadiz; grandchildren, Joey, Jesse, Zach and Ginger; great grandchildren, Bentley, Jaxson and Joel; a brother, John Erwin of Scio; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Manbeck, Feb.15, 2004; and brothers, Roy James Erwin, Lewis “Short” Erwin and Robert Erwin.

Services will be held June 17 at 10 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Bob Hooker officiating. Friends may call Friday from 7-9 p.m. in the funeral home.