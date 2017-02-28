Nora Mae Hall, 78, of Malvern, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Carroll Health Care Center.

Born June 5, 1938, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth L. (Sherman) Fox.

She was a retired home caregiver.

Nora is survived by her husband, William Hall; a daughter, Catherine L. Johnson, of Kensington; three step sons Lynn Hall, of Minerva, Larry Hall of Florida and Lee (Debbie) Hall, of Waynesboro, VA; granddaughter, Catelynn Johnson of Jacksonville, FL; special nephew, David (Bonnie) Baker; grandchildren, Matt and Brett Hall, Darin and Derrick Hall, Chandlor Phillips and Jacob and Gregg Hall; a sister, Virginia L. (Floyd) Stryffeler, of East Canton; and a brother, Allan E. (Nancy) Ratz, of Brunswick, OH.

She was preceded in death by her stepson, Lyle Hall.

Funeral services will be held March 3 at 11 a.m. in Bartley Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Ackerman officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday 7 – 9 p.m. in Bartley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.