Nora Mae, Hall, 78

February 28, 2017   Deaths

Nora Mae Hall, 78, of Malvern, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Carroll Health Care Center.

Born June 5, 1938, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth L. (Sherman) Fox.

She was a retired home caregiver.

Nora is survived by her husband, William Hall; a daughter, Catherine L. Johnson, of Kensington; three step sons Lynn Hall, of Minerva, Larry Hall of Florida and Lee (Debbie) Hall, of Waynesboro, VA; granddaughter, Catelynn Johnson of Jacksonville, FL; special nephew, David (Bonnie) Baker; grandchildren, Matt and Brett Hall, Darin and Derrick Hall, Chandlor Phillips and Jacob and Gregg Hall; a sister, Virginia L. (Floyd) Stryffeler, of East Canton; and a brother, Allan E. (Nancy) Ratz, of Brunswick, OH.

She was preceded in death by her stepson, Lyle Hall.

Funeral services will be held March 3 at 11 a.m. in Bartley Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Ackerman officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday 7 – 9 p.m. in Bartley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

