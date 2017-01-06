Norma J. Furbee, 84, of Kilgore, passed away early Wednesday morning Jan. 4, 2017.

Born March 6, 1932 in Kilgore, she was a daughter of the late William J. and Cleda Kohler Albaugh.

Norma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton, Kilgore Junior Women’s Club, former Harlem and Kilgore PTA, and the Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived be her son, Allan (Pixie) Furbee; three daughters, Connie Miller, Janice (Kim) Bick and Cleda Grimes; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a sister, Conalee McCartney.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Furbee, and a brother.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Andrew Riggs officiating. Burial will follow in Kilgore Cemetery in Kilgore. Visitation will be Saturday from 6-9 p.m. in the funeral home.