Norman L. Higgins, 64

Norman Lynn Higgins, 64, went home to be with God Sept. 24, 2017.

Born Jan. 1, 1953, he was the son of John Marshall and Ethel Maude Higgins.

He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1971 and then spent three years at Wooster A.T.I. studying Beekeeping and crop production. Norman served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a Cleveland roofer for local 44 Union for 16 years.

He married Lois (Petie) Reaser Oct. 30, 1987. They had two daughters, Jamie E. Miller and Erin K. (Higgins) Brown, and a son-in-law Adam Brown; three granddaughters, Autumn Lee Carson, Sarah Michelle Craig and Naomi Tesla Brown; two sisters, Louise Criss of Minerva and Scott and Marilyn Gordon of Zoar; and lots of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; three brothers, Everett, David and Barney; and a brother-in-law Clark Criss.

A funeral service will be held Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home with full military honors by the American Legion, VFW and DAV. Calling hours will be Thursday, from 6-9 p.m. in the funeral home.