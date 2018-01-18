Notebook project aids in learning

Third and fourth grade students at the Carroll County Christian Academy are studying the classification of animals in science class. To help them understand animal families, each student created a science notebook of animal pictures. There are six sections in the book, one for each vertebrate classification and one for invertebrate. Each section consisted of a title page, characteristics page, a report on one animal and at least five pictures of different animals.

The project has a dual purpose as it also teaches beginning organizational skills and following project instructions to the students.

“It was an enjoyable project and an important learning experience,” said Teacher Joan Dawson.