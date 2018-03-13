O. Barton “Bud” Temple, 81, of Amsterdam passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 9, 2018.

He was born in Preston County, WV, May 10, 1936 to the late Clarence and Grace Mouser Temple.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Ketterman Temple; two sons, Richard Barton and Dale E. Temple; an infant sister, Ruby Deen; infant brother, Ronald Lee; three sisters, Margie Miller Castell, Opal Dean, Bobby Idelle Cameran, and four brothers, Foster, Garner, Clyde, and Creed Thomas.

Bud is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sharon Webb Temple; grandchildren, Morgan Temple Adkins and Austin Temple; great grandchildren, Kendall Adkins and Hallie Temple; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Since his retirement from Burton Rubber, he enjoyed working around his house and garage, and spending time with his friends. He was an avid car enthusiast and gardener. Bud adored his little dog, Tiko. He was a kind and generous man and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held March 12 in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam. Burial followed in Simmons Ridge Cemetery near Amsterdam.