ODOT plans seven projects worth $7 million in Carroll County

By Carol McIntire

Editor

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 11 kicked off its 2017 construction program last week with the announcement $223 million would be spent on 141 projects in the seven counties that comprise the district.

The majority of the funds will be spent in Belmont County, where a public relations event was held to kick off the program. ODOT plans to spend more than $75 million on 39 projects in the county, the largest of which is major reconstruction of the US 40 and SR 332 interchange at a cost of just over $19.5 million. A new 1.6 mile connector from the intersection of Mall Rd. and Banfield Rd. and a new bridge over I-70 to connect with Phase I of the Commons Mall Crossing project is scheduled for construction at an estimated cost of just over $10.3 million. Resurfacing four lanes just west of Mall Rd. to east of Exit 20 is expected to cost nearly $13 million.

Seven projects with an estimated cost of $7 million are planned for Carroll County.

The projects and the estimated cost include:

*Continuation of safety improvements at the intersection of SR 43 and SR 183 in Brown Twp., $605,019.47, completion date June 30;

*Safety improvements at the intersection of SR 171 and CR 71 north of Carrollton, $1,126,422.78, completion date Sept. 30;

*Chip and seal of SR 524 from the Jefferson County line to Mechanictown, SR 524 from the Carroll County line to Bergholz and SR 646 from the Harrison County line at Annapolis to SR 152, $560,000, work to begin in May and be completed by Sept. 30;

*Resurfacing SR 39 through Dellroy, SR 332 from Carrollton to the Harrison County line and SR 542 through Dellroy, $1,619,931, work to begin in May and be completed by Oct. 31;

*Resurfacing SR 9 from Carrollton to the Harrison County line and SR 43 from SR 9 to the Jefferson County line at Amsterdam, $2,859,291, work to begin June 1 and be completed by Oct. 31;

*Culvert replacement on SR 542 from 5.31 miles north of SR 39 at Dellroy and Atwood Lake, work to begin June 15 and be completed by July 31;

*Slide repair on SR 164 just west of CR 61 near Perrysville and SR 332, $415,650, work to begin in June and be completed by Aug. 15.

Vince Carter, superintendent of the ODOT garage in Carroll County, said the above projects will be performed by contractors.

“The major project for the county garage is the replacement of a large culvert on SR 164 north of the Perry Post,” said Carter. “It may require a road closure. We are hoping to do it in a dry month such as August.”

Columbiana County

Twenty-five projects totaling more than $18.5 million are planned in Columbiana County, including a bridge replacement just east of the Carroll County line near Salineville. The project is to begin June 1 and be completed by Aug. 31. Estimated cost is $331,530.

Harrison County

Ten projects worth more than $10.5 million are planned in Harrison County. Included on the list is a salt storage facility along SR 151 in North Twp., just west of Scio, resurfacing on SR 151 from SR 250 to Bowerston and thh replacement of two culverts on SR 151 between Conotton and SR 332.

Jefferson County

Twenty-eight projects worth more than $82.5 million are planned in Jefferson County. The projects include a slide repair on CR 56 nearly four miles east of SR 164 at Bergholz and chip and sealing on SR 524 from the Carroll County line to Bergholz and SR 524 from the Jefferson County line to Mechanicstown.

Tuscarawas County

Thirteen projects worth nearly $17 million are plannedin Tuscarawas County.