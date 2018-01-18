Offenberger named state DJFS director of the year

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Kate Offenberger, director of Carroll County Job and Family Services was recently named Ohio Job and Family Services Directors’ Association 2017 Outstanding Director of the Year.

The announcement was made at the Association’s Recognition Banquet Dec. 15 in Columbus. The nomination for this award was made by her peers throughout the state and strongly supported by the Association’s Executive Committee.

Offenberger first worked as a student intern at the Stark County Department of Human Services and continued her education and received her degree in social work from the University of Akron.

She came to Carroll County in 1985 as a children services worker, social services supervisor, and assistant director. She became director of Carroll County Job and Family Services in 2002.

Her responsibilities include administering the county’s public assistance, workforce development, child and adult protective services and more.

She brought the initiative for several innovative programs and the sharing of services between counties to the department.

She was described by her peers as selfless, dedicated, loving and respectful to everyone who has worked with her.

She is a leader, and a mentor to friends and other directors across the state.

Beth Rubin, Ohio Job and Family Services Directors Association president, said Offenberger is a standout because of her insistence on finding and offering solutions.

“No matter the job or problem at hand, Kate will offer ideas and multiple options for action. And beyond that, she will volunteer to do the work on action steps and achieve outcomes,” said Rubin.

Carroll County commissioners honored Offenberger Jan. 11 with a proclamation acknowledging, congratulating, and thanking her for her special award. Many elected county officials, department heads, and employees from Offenberger’s department were there to share the moment and congratulate her.