Ohio EPA files suit against Rover

CANTON –Two of the waterways Rover Pipeline is accused of polluting in a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine are located in Carroll County.

The lawsuit, filed in Stark County Common Pleas Court Nov. 3 on behalf of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), accuses Rover, a Texas company, of polluting the waterways while constructing a 713-mile interstate pipeline across Ohio.

The lawsuit alleges on at least 12 occasions, Rover caused point source discharges of sediment-laden storm waters that violated water quality standards. These locations included Brushy Fork Creek on Slater Rd. and Brush Creek near Cadiz (both Harrison County) and Huff Run and Wetland on Lindentree Rd., an unnamed tributary of Conotton Creek on Dawn Rd. and an unnamed tributary of Sandy Creek on Sandyville Rd. (all Tuscarawas County).

Rover was notified May 12, 2017, of the violations and was required to obtain coverage under a permit to regulate its storm water discharge.

The suit charges that following the notification, Rover continued its construction activities without a permit and discharged sediment-laden storm water on at least six dates. Those dates and locations included: July 25, 2017: Conotton Creek in Tuscarawas County; July 28, 2017: Dining Fork in Carroll County; and Sept. 20, 2017: a tributary of Irish Creek at Branch Rd. SE in Loudon Twp., Carroll County.

The EPA is seeking a court order requiring Rover to apply for state permits, to comply with environmental plans approved and ordered by the Ohio EPA and to pay civil penalties of $10,000 per day per violation.

The case is assigned to Judge Kristin G. Farmer.