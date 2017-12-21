Oil, gas industry assists with Toys for Tots collection, distribution

CARROLL COUNTY – With the help of businesses in the gas and oil industry, more than 500 Carroll County children will have something extra under the Christmas tree this year.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Association (OOGA) reached out to members in six Ohio counties and asked for one to volunteer to be a coordinator for the county Toys for Tots collection. Carroll County Energy took on the role and members of the industry donated their time (to assist) and/or treasure (toys or money), explained Mike Chadsey, OOGA director of public relations.

A distribution day was held Dec. 11 in Carroll Hills School where the gymnasium was filled with tables. Toys were sorted for infants and toddlers and older boys and girls.

“These are our neighbors. Their needs and concerns are our needs and concerns,” said Chadsey. “If we can play a small role in making the holidays brighter, we are happy too.”

Participants signed up online or were recommended through the Department of Job and Family Services and/or area schools. Each child received two toys, a board game and stocking stuffers.

“We try to keep the mood lighthearted for participants,” Chadsey stated, “but there are some tearful hugs that say more than any words.”

Distribution in the other counties was held the week of Dec. 11 and included Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Monroe and Jefferson.