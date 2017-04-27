Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash

By Carol McIntire

Editor

BROWN TWP. – An Oklahoma man became the second person to die on Carroll County highways this year when his motorcycle crashed April 19 in Brown Twp.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said Mitchell Alexander Brown, 38, of Sayre, OK, was killed in the crash, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. about three-tenths of a mile east of Minerva on Arbor Rd.

Williams said Brown was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Arbor Rd. As the motorcycle crested a hill, it went off the right side of the roadway, hit and sheared off an electric pole and came to a stop. Brown’s body was found about 15 feet from the pole.

Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas pronounced Brown dead at the scene. Relatives were making arrangements to have the body returned to Oklahoma.

Williams said Brown was working in the gas and oil industry and was living in the Malvern area.

Sheriff Williams said the county’s first fatality was recorded a couple weeks ago when a Lake Mohawk man’s car went over an embankment and down a hill at a private residence in Lake Mohawk. He was awaiting a coroner’s ruliing to determine if the accident would be ruled a highway fatality.