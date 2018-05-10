One Way Youth Center closed, building sold, corp. kept intact

CARROLLTON – Officials with the Board of Trustees of the One Way Youth Ministry recently announced the closing of the One Way Youth Center and the sale of the building.

Rev. Dan Loomis, senior pastor of Carrollton First United Methodist Church and board member of One Way Youth Ministry, said the decision to close the center, located on McCook Ave., Carrollton, came following a lot of prayer and discernment.

“Our director, Olivia Coil, tendered her resignation in January,” explained Loomis. “It was no secret the building had deteriorated over the years and was in need of repair. These two things, along with the facts that the school is moving to the new building complex on SR 332 and attendance was declining, were factored into the decision.”

The board of directors of the One Way Youth Center voted during a Feb. 15 meeting to close the center and sell the building. The One Way member board, comprised of 15 individuals, affirmed the decision.

“The corporation will be kept intact and the 501c3 status will be retained,” Loomis said. “The board is open to the possibility of the lease or purchase of another facility in the community in the future. We are now in prayer and discernment looking for direction from God as to how to proceed with this ministry. We are open to conversation with other churches in the community as well.”

One Way Youth Center began in 1986 and was incorporated in 1991. Its first home was in the basement of the dental office of Dr. Carl Winters on N. Lisbon St.

“It was the brain child of Rev. Rodney Buchanan and lay persons of the First United Methodist Church,” said Loomis.

In 1991, the former New Wine Covenant Church was purchased on McCook Ave. and the center moved into the new location.

Originally, several local churches were involved. Over the years, many of those churches began their own youth ministries and moved to their own building, according to Loomis.

Loomis said the building was recently sold to a person who owns land adjacent to the property.

“The members of the One Way Board of Trustees and the One Way Members Board truly desire to continue to be in ministry with and for the youth of Carrollton and Carroll County. We pledge to keep the youth and the community apprised of any future plans as they might unfold. It will take a lot of prayer, and we ask that the youth and members of the community please join us in that prayer,” Loomis concluded.