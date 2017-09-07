Open house planned Sept. 12 at Carroll Hills
Carroll Hills Superintendent Matt Campbell is inviting the public to an open house at the newly renovated building housing the Carroll County Developmental Disabilities administration offices a 540 N. High St. in Carrollton Sept. 12
The open house, which begins at 6 p.m., includes information on the required privatization and a provider fair where visitors may talk with local providers about what services they provide.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Carroll Hills by calling 330-627-6555.