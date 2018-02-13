Oral E. Garvin, 87, of Sherrodsville, died peacefully in his home Monday morning, Feb. 12, 2018.

Born March 19, 1930, in Yorkrun, PA, he was the son of the late Oscar Evert and Pearl House Garvin.

He retired in 1992 from Hydro-Dyne Company in Massillon where he worked as a structural steel fabricator. He served in the U.S. Army from 1947 until he was discharged in 1953. He was an active and faithful member of the United Church of God A.I.A. in Cambridge.

Oral was a skilled woodworker and a former beekeeper. He also tried his hand at making wine and loved to travel. He possessed the abilities to repair virtually anything. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol A. Lipps Garvin, whom he married March 26, 1976; two sons, Timothy Garvin of Olive Hill, KY, and Sid (Kellie) Loudin of Barnesville; a daughter, Mrs. Scott (Sherry Loudin) Thouvenin of Canton; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lela Gibson of Alliance and Emojean DeBattista of Arizona.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Garvin and Hugh Frank Garvin.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Mr. Leonard Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery in Sherrodsville. Calling hours will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.baxtergardner.com.