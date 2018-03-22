Owen T. Ferry, infant
Owen Taylor Ferry, infant, beloved daughter of Todd E. Ferry and Chelsie J. Spears, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her parents March 20, 2018.
She was born Monday, March 5, 2018, in Aultman Hospital in Canton.
Owen was born silent into this world, but her life spoke volumes. Owen touched the lives of so many during her short stay here on this Earth.
In addition to her parents, Owen is survived by her grandparents, Jeff and Cindy Ferry of North Canton, and Kevin and Barbara Spears of Carrollton; and aunts and uncles, Leah (Kevin) Schwede, Nikki Spears and Gage Spears.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents, Donald Spears, Tony Kapelewski and Edward Ferry.
Funeral Services were March 24 in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Reverend Timothy Muse officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Aultman Foundation Services – NICU Fund.