Pam Ulman, 53, of Six Lakes, MI, passed away Thursday Aug. 31,2017, with her family by her side and under the care Spectrum Health Hospice.

A daughter of Lyman and Margret Beagle and Anita Verhovic, she was born Dec. 21, 1963, in East Liverpool, OH.

Surviving are her husband, Darrell Ulman, Sr.; her children, Alysia Eckert, Darrell Ulman, Jr. and Daniel Ulman; her step mother; her brothers and sister, John Beagle, Donnie Beagle, Randy Ingram and Margaret “Peggy” Edwards; and four grandchildren, Shyanne Vanalstine, Joshua Coffman, Dregan Ulman and Isys Ulman.

Honoring her wishes cremation will take place. Local memorial arrangements were entrusted by Chris and Lisa Ulman. A life celebration memorial service will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church located at 5320 Arrow Rd. NW, Minerva, for those wishing to attend. For more details please contact them or Alysia Eckert at 989-400-0781.