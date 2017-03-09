Patricia L. Wheaton, 76
Patricia L. Wheaton, 76, of Hartville, formerly of Bowerston, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday March 7, 2017.
Born Dec. 13, 1940, in Hinsdale, IL, she was a daughter to the late John and Leora (Smith) Lane.
She was a lover of horses, dogs, cats, gardening and all things of nature.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Harold “Hal”; son and daughter-in-law John and Cathy Wheaton of Hudson; grandchildren, Hannah (Adam) Miller, Joshua Wheaton and Nathan Wheaton; great-granddaughter, Fiona Miller; siblings Virginia (Frank) O’Brien of Mokena, IL, John (Lynn) Lane of Ft. Smith, AR, Kaye (Peter) Gilmore of Windsor, OH, and Kim (Ron) Hayden of Chardon, OH; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services are Monday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in Evermore Community Church, Hartville, with Pastors Ross Miller and Henry Shrock officiating. Final resting place is in the church cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday 2-4 p.m. in the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.