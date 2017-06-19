Patricia Smith, 84

Patricia Ilene (Maple) Smith, 84, of Canton, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

Born April 19, 1933, in Carrollton, she was the daughter of Wilbur and Wilda Maple.

She worked at Nationwide Insurance Company in Canton for 39 years. She also went to dental school in Elkhart, IN, and worked two years as an assistant. She was a devoted member of the Canton Baptist Temple where she volunteered for many years.

Patty is survived by two sisters, Mary Lou McClelland and Karen White, both of Carrollton, and who thought she was the best sister in the whole world; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly. She was loved dearly by all who knew her. Her family and pets were the greatest loves of her life. She will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary W. Maple of New Philadelphia and Charles “Buddy” Maple of Carrollton; sister, Beverly Dunlap of Carrollton; and a great nephew, Bryan Wright.

In keeping with Patty’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service June 19 in Harlem Springs Cemetery at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made in Patty’s name to the Carroll County or Stark County Humane Society or the Canton Baptist Temple.

