Paul C. Painter, 76

Paul Chester Painter, 76, of Carrollton went to be with the Lord Friday, June 23, 2017. He passed away peacefully at home with family members by his side.

Born March 31, 1941, in Belington, WV, he was a devoted Christian, family man and businessman. He will be loved and missed by his beloved wife, Donna, family members, and friends.

Funeral services will be held June 30 at 11 a.m. in the Little Country Church, 7886 Ravenna Ave. SE, Waynesburg. Visitation will be Thursday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until time of services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Paul’s name to Community Hospice, 789 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, OH 44615.

