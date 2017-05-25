Paul A. Smith, 60, of Alliance, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Sunday evening, May 21, 2017, in Aultman Hospital.

Born April 3, 1957, in Wheeling, WV, he was the son of the late Walter and Ruth (Richards) Smith.

Paul was a 1976 graduate of Carrollton High School, Carrollton, OH, served three years in the United States Army, and was employed at AISI as a flagger. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, camping, spending time outdoors, and especially family time.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Merri (Davis) Smith; two sons, Paul Jr. (Marisa) Smith and Walter (Nicole) Smith, both of Alliance; a daughter, Jeanette Smith, of the home; six grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Janet (Bill) Grimes and Phyllis (James) Roettker, both of Carrollton, Sally (Eric) Reagle, of North Carolina; brothers Russell Smith of Alliance and Matthew (Jewel) Smith of Florida; his mother-in-law, Betty Davis of Alliance; and several nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Per the family request, there will be no public services.