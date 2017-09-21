Pending state mandate could mean heavier load of prisoners for county jails

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – Carroll County Commissioners discussed pending action by the state that would mandate all prisoners with felony five convictions be housed in county jails.

Initially, the county sheriff could receive a $150,000 grant to pay for the cost of housing, but there is no guarantee or plan in place to continue the grant to fund this new initiative.

“This is a precursor to mandatory housing to all counties and courts. But there is also the expected plan that the funding for this will dry up and the counties will be left to find money to pay for the program,” said Commissioner Bob Wirkner.

Wirkner said it is already mandatory for large jails in larger counties but is concerned if it would be made mandatory for all county jails.

Carroll County Airport Authority board President John Cross attended commissioner session to request a signature on an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for a grant to build a wildlife fence around the perimeter of the airport runway.

Commissioners signed the contract Monday following approval by the county prosecutor.

Carroll County Auditor Lynn Fairclough received recognition from the State Auditor’s Office for having a clean audit this year. Fairclough earned the award last year as well.

“We had no findings for recovery and were told we have clean and accurate records,” said Fairclough.

Residents were advised of a phone scam involving calls from someone stating they are from the Department of Health and Human Services, a hospital, or a health care provider. Residents reported receiving these types of phone calls with the caller trying to get personal information from the residents.

Commissioners stated none of these organizations would call someone in the home seeking this information. If anyone receives a phone call seeking personal information, the resident is advised to hang up and call the sheriff’s office immediately.

Commissioners announced county employees agreed to keep employee health insurance for 2018 the same as it was in 2017. There is a four percent rate reduction.

A public hearing was held Sept.18 for the vacation of two unnamed alleys in Perry Twp. at the request of Don Leggett.

The roads were viewed by commissioners Sept. 12. County Engineer Brian Wise viewed the alleys and said he did not have a problem with vacating them.

Director of County Transit Sonja Leggett held a public hearing with commissioners Sept. 14 and received permission to proceed with the application for a grant. Two new mini vans will be purchased from the grant funds at a cost of $67,760.

The funding is from the Ohio Department of Transportation Operating and Capital Assistant Grant. Notices to proceed were approved for Ohio Bridge Corporation ending Nov. 13, Aero-Mark for pavement marking ending Oct. 29, Wenger Excavating for box culverts ending Jan. 23, 2018, and Northstar Asphalt for streets in Carrollton and Dellroy to be completed by Dec. 31.