Perimeter shooting, rebounding are key to success of CHS boys cage team

The Carrollton boys basketball team only returns one letterman from last years team that posted a season record of 11-12 and placed third in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference with a record of 8-6.

“We have an enthusiastic and hard working group this year that is willing to put in the work that is needed to be successful,” said head coach Todd English. “Our perimeter shooting and defensive rebounding will be our keys to success.”

Returning for the Warriors is 5-11 senior guard Chayse Marmo.

Top newcomers on this years team are seniors Matt Hearn at forward and Jacob Roberts at post; juniors Drue Moore at guard, Trevor Boggess at guard and Connor King at post; sophomores Adam Chaney at guard, Jimmy Birong at guard, Brady Benner at guard and Andrew Gotschall at forward.

What are the teams’ strong points and where are they weak?

“Our guard play will be much improved,” noted English. “We have several guys with the ability to handle our point guard duties.

“However, we are very inexperienced as we return only one player with varsity experience.”

The NBC has always been very competitive with no one team dominating the league.

“Alliance, (who won the league last year,) returns a solid core,” English said. “Louisville, Marlington, Salem and Minerva also return a lot of lettermen.”

Josh DeCarlo will coach the junior varsity. Assisting coaches English and DeCarlo will be Jon Rinkes.

Carrollton will open its season next Friday on the road at the Lisbon Tournament against Youngstown Christian.