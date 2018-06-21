Perry W. Marteney Sr., 92

Perry William Marteney Sr., 92, of Minerva, passed away June 20, 2018, in the Arbors of Minerva.

Born May 29, 1926, in Minerva, he was a son of Oscar Lee and Nealie M. (Wagner) Marteney.

Perry worked for the Penn Central and Conrail for 45 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris (Berry) who died, June 24, 2002. His second wife, May (Walters) preceded him in death Aug. 30, 2006. Then he married Mary (Fewver) who died Nov. 14, 2009. He was also preceded in death by a baby granddaughter.

Perry is survived by daughters, Betty (Stanley) Wendell of Carrollton, Ruth (Jay) Campbell of Scio, and Bev Bear of Nasport; a son, Perry Jr. (Gloria) Marteney of Minerva; step-daughter, Nellie (Ron) Shirley; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wives, Perry was preceded in death by brothers, Clifford, Sherman, French, Gilbert and Thomas; sisters, Tracy Hole Thompson, Neta Daniels Hoopes, Mamie Kidder and a baby sister.

Funeral services will be held June 25 at 11 a.m. in Bartley Funeral home, 205 W. Lincoln Way, Minerva, with Pastor Leamon Whitehead officiating. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 24, from 6 – 8 p.m. in funeral home.

Friends may express condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.