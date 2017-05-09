Peter J. Majka, 38

Peter J. Majka (aka Pete or PJ), 38, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in his home in Tennessee of a sudden heart related illness.

He was born in Wooster, OH, and the son of former Malvern High School teacher, the late Mary Ann Majka. Before leaving Ohio he lived 20 years at Lake Mohawk, Malvern. He also resided a brief time in Florida and Georgia.

Pete (PJ) spent 20 years in Business Process Improvement (IT consulting) centered around leveraging technology to transform business processes. Pete worked with over 100 companies and was responsible for countless high profile projects ranging from small to large (five of the Fortune 10) companies. He was founder and owner of Aeon Solutions Group, Inc. with headquarters near Nashville, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Katie, and daughter, Samantha, both of Tennessee; and his father, Joe Majka, currently residing in Albertville, AL.

Pete (PJ) was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Majka, in December of 2013.