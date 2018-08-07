Phillip M. Burgess, 60, of Carrollton passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning Aug. 4, 2018, in his home.

Born Dec. 2, 1957, he was a son of the late Hobert and Patricia Burgess.

He is survived by his son, Justin Burgess and his fiancé, Amanda Cintula; grandson, Gavin Burgess; and two sisters, Melissa Frank and Michelle Truitt.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, he was cremated and no formal services will be held. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.