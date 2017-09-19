Phyllis Newell, 68

Phyllis Newell stepped into the arms of her heavenly Father on a beautiful September day surrounded by her family, in the comfort of the home she loved.

Phyllis was born Sept. 15, 1948, and lived most of her life in her beloved Carroll County. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1966, then spent an additional year as a Rotary Exchange Student in Australia. She graduated from Malone College with a degree in Music Education and the University of Dayton with a master’s degree in Education. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

She taught elementary music in Carrollton Schools for 41 years and loved (almost) every minute of it! Her music programs were legendary! Her primary motivation in teaching music was to “teach kids to love and appreciate music.”

A farm girl at heart, she was a passionate lifelong gardener and achieved a bucket list goal by earning her Master Gardener certification from OSU in 2013.

Phyllis was always interested in giving back to her community and proudly served on the Bell-Herron Scholarship Committee, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, the Alumni Board and the CEA Teachers Union. She was an officer in most of these organizations. Phyllis also chaired a district committee for the Ohio Music Association. She was a volunteer at the Algonquin Mill.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Newell. She is survived by Dini Cheviron, her dearest friend and loving companion of 50 years; mother, Lois Newell; and siblings, Robert (Diana) Newell, Bonnie (Frank) Chiurco, Bill (Barb) Newell, Jim (Christine) Newell and Tum (Linda) Nguyen. She had several Godchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is greatly missed by her loving “therapy” cat, Chloe.

Phyllis was a beautiful soul and exemplified Christ’s love in every area of her life. She was rarely seen without a smile and always had a few minutes to talk and “catch-up.” She was loved by many and treasured by Dini and her family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Bell-Herron Scholarship Fund for the Phyllis Newell Music and Arts Scholarship, c/o the Stoneman Law Office, P.O. Box 326, Carrollton, OH 44615,

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sept. 30 at 11:00 a.m. in Peace Lutheran Church, 3828 Cleveland Ave. SE, Canton, OH 44707. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.