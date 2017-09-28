Picture journals help Christian Academy students develop writing skills

Mrs. Stout’s five-year-old kindergarten class at the Carroll County Christian Academy has been keeping a picture journal for the past year. The journals are designed to provide students with a creative outlet to express their thoughts and ideas prior to their development of writing skills.

Students shown displaying their kindergarten picture journals (from left) include: Kamryn George, Kara Jellick, Adalyn Mogus, Isaiah Salisbury and Alaunah Moody.