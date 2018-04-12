PNC consolidating Minerva branch office with Carrollton

MINERVA – PNC Bank corporation recently announced plans to close its Minerva branch April 20 at 3 p.m. and consolidate it with the Carrollton branch.

“We evaluate branches on a regular basis and determined the Minerva facility is no longer being utilized enough to justify keeping it open,” said Diane Zappas, media relations officer for the Pittsburgh-based corporation. “Customers today have options like ATMs, online and mobile banking to meet their banking needs and we made the difficult decision to close the Minerva branch. Our review determined we could meet the needs of customers at the Carrollton branch.”

She would not disclose how many employees will be affected by the closing, saying only that the company has 53,000 employees. “We do our best to reassign staff,” she said.

The Minerva branch is located at 108 N. Main St. The Carrollton branch is located at 10 Public Square, Carrollton.