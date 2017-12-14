Poole, Husted combine for 91 points; lead Lady Warriors to wins

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Mikayla Poole and Cailee Husted combined to score 91 points last week and lead the Carrollton girls basketball team to two victories in three games.

The Warriors picked up a 50-36 non-conference win over Dover Wednesday and won their second Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) game of the year 52-34 over Marlington on their home court Saturday. They began the week Monday with a 54-51 loss at South Range.

Husted dumped in 16 points against the Lady Tornadoes and Poole added 15 to lead the team against Dover. Husted led the Warrior scoring effort against Marlington with 15 points. Poole chipped in 11.

Poole was nearly unstoppable against South Range, scoring 26 points. She hit on 10 of 21 field goals and was three-of-seven from three-point range. Husted added eight in the effort.

The Warriors dominated a quick, fast Marlington team Saturday. Carrollton jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the opening quarter and was never really challenged by the Dukes.

Kierra Gubesch opened the scoring with a layup and Husted add two quick three-pointers in the first three minutes of the game. Following a Marlington time out, the Dukes got on the board, but Jaci Pridemore pulled down an offensive rebound and put in back up from under the basket. Pridemore scored on a shot from the foul line on the Warriors next possession and Gubesch sank two free throws to give the Warriors a 14-4 lead after the first quarter.

The Carrollton offense continued to score in the second period and held a 23-12 lead at the break.

The Dukes initiated a full-court press in the third period and pulled to within five points on a quick three-point shot, a field goal and a field goal with a foul shot.

Carrollton responded as Poole sank one of her three three-point shots and Husted drove inside, sank a shot and was fouled, to stretch the margin to 31-20. The Warriors widened the gap to 38-24 at the end of the third period. Carrollton dumped in 14 points in the final stanza, including 10 foul shots, to secure the win.

Coach Craig Rodgers was pleased with the play of his Warriors.

“The girls played well and played together as a team,” Rodgers said following the win. “We knew they were fast and would come at us. The girls kept their composure and were well disciplined, both of which paid off.”

The Warrior scoring was divided evenly among the players. Poole and Husted combined for 26 points. Pridemore added 12, Gubesch, 5; Angela Starre, 4; Cassidy Laizure, 3; and Maysie Rogers and Abby Laizure, 1 point each.

Pridemore pulled down 11 rebounds and was credited with two steals and four assists. Husted had eight rebounds

#4 led Marlington with 16 points.

In the win over Dover, the Warriors jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and held a 26-19 margin at halftime. Dover pulled to within three points at 35-32 after three quarters but scored only four points in the final period as the Warrior offense scored 15 points to secure the win.

Carrollton shot 37.5 percent from two-point range (10-31) and made eight of 17 three-point shots for 47.1 percent. Maysie Rogers sored six points for Carrollton. Pridemore scored two points and led the team in rebounds with seven. Starre, Husted and Poole each had three assists and Husted had two steals.

Dover was led by Samantha Blair with 11 points and eight rebounds.

In the non-conference game at South Range, the game was close from the outset. The Warriors led 14-13 after one period, but trailed by three, 29-26 at the break. The Warriors scored only six points in the third period but came roaring back in the fourth period with 19 points to cut the final margin to three points.

Starre scored nine points, Pridemore, 4; and Rogers and Darci Leary, 2 points each, for the Warriors. Pridemore and Gubesch each grabbed seven rebounds and Starre pulled down six rebounds and had four steals.

The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Minerva Dec. 13 and West Branch Dec. 16 for league games. They will host South Range Dec. 20. The home game begins at 7:30 p.m.