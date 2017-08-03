Preparations underway for 2017 CHS football season under new head coach

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Practice for the 2017 football season is officially underway.

Under Ohio High School Athletic Association guidelines, summer conditioning and 10 days of coaching concluded last week and the Warriors hit the field early Monday morning for their first official practice.

Coach Phil Mauro said 63 athletes turned out early Monday morning, including 21 freshmen.

“We will have a separate freshmen team that will play a separate schedule,” he said at the conclusion of the second of the two-a-day practice sessions. “We also have good numbers on the 8th grade level.”

The varsity team will be led by 14 seniors with a mix of sophomores and juniors rounding out the squad.

OHSAA guidelines require a five-day acclimatization period prior to any contact drills. Only helmets are permitted on the first and second day of practice. Shoulder pads were permitted on the third and fourth day. Full pads are permitted on the fifth day. Full contact is permitted on the sixth day. Schools must also observe strict heat regulations.

The team will conduct two scrimmages: John Glenn High School Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at John Glenn and Indian Creek Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at home.

Two of the team’s three-non league contests to open the season are with new teams this year.

Carrollton will kick off the season Aug. 25 at home against St. Clairsville at 7 p.m. They will hit the road the next two weeks to face new teams on the schedule. The Warriors will take on the Coventry Comets Sept. 1 and the Cambridge Bobcats Sept. Sept. 8.

Coventry is a member of the Portage Trail Metro League and Cambridge is a member of the Ohio Valley League.

Carrollton kicks off play in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) Sept. 15 at home against Salem. The Warriors host Marlington Sept. 22, travel to West Branch Sept. 29 and Louisville Oct. 6 before returning home for games against Alliance Oct. 13 and Canton South Oct. 20. They close the season with a game against their cross-county rival, the Minerva Lions, Oct. 27.

Kickoff for all games is set for 7 p.m.