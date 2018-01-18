Pridemore dumps in 15 points, Warriors top Garaway 65-51

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Senior Jaci Pridemore used her distinct height advantage to lead the Lady Warriors to a 65-51 non-league win over Garaway last week in the Carrollton gym.

Pridemore, a 6’-3” senior, scored 15 points that included a five-of-nine performance from the field, and sank five of six free-throw attempts. She also pulled down 13 rebounds.

“Jaci had a great game,” said Warrior Coach Craig Rodgers. “We knew they were smaller than us, but they made up for it in speed and grit.”

Rodgers was referring to the Pirates’ full-court press and quick passing that kept the game close through the first quarter and half.

Carrollton led 15-11 after the first quarter and outscored the Pirates 22-12 in the second quarter to take a 37-23 lead at the half.

“We did a pretty nice job of handling their full-court pressure and got some layups early on,” Rodgers said.

Carrollton’s zone defense kept the Pirates pretty much out of the lane all game, but didn’t have an answer for Sydney Mullet who pumped in eight shots from three-point range and ended the night leading all scorers with 26 points. She scored nine of her team’s 11 points in the first quarter.

“Mullet got hot from the outside but we were able to contain everyone else. It was definitely her night,” said Rodgers.

Midway through the third period, Garaway cut into Carrollton’s 18-point lead with three-point shots by Maddie Steiner and Mullet, but Carrollton squelched the rally when Cailee Husted pumped in a three-point shot. The Warriors led 53-40 at the end of the quarter.

Four other Warriors reached double scoring figures: Maysie Rogers, 13; Mikayla Poole, 12; and Husted and Starre, 10.

Kierra Gubesch chipped in three points and Malina Moore sank two free shots to round out the scoring.

The Warriors held a 25-18 advantage in rebounds.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 10-3 on the season. They are 5-1 in Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) play.

The loss for Garaway was only the third on the season. Their only previous losses were to Hiland in the Inter Valley Conference and Cardington (non-league game).

The Carrollton girls game, scheduled Jan. 13 but canceled due to weather, will be played Jan. 22 at Louisville.