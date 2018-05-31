Principal urges CHS graduates to make the most of every moment

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Carrollton High School Principal Dave Davis left the class of 2018 with three simple words last week: Time Marches On.

“You can’t stop it, you can’t slow it down, you can’t pause it, you can’t rewind it, you can’t wish it away and you don’t get do-overs,” he told the seniors seated in the high school gym for the senior awards assembly. “I encourage you to make the most of every moment you are given because it is true that every breath you get is a gift.”

He used the lyrics of two songs by Jim Croce to emphasize the words.

“The song ‘Time in a Bottle’ has a line that says, ‘There never seems to be enough time to do the things you want to once you find them’. The other song, ‘Cat’s in the Cradle’ depicts a son growing up and his father is either away or too busy to play with him. When the son comes home from college, dad wants to talk but the kid just needs to borrow the car keys to meet friends. When the son is grown and has his own kids, the dad calls and wants to talk, but the son is too busy.”

Davis said the line in the song, “When I hung up the phone it occurred to me, he’d grown up just like me, yea, my boy was just like me.

“Don’t let yourself be the characters in this song,” he said. “Cherish the time you have with your family and your friends. Don’t put off doing things together until later –later may never come and you may find yourself wishing for five more minutes that you may not get.”

His final advice to the group: “Life is a gift. Time is precious. Family and friends are what make your lifetime better.”

The following awards were presented during the program.

ATTENDANCE

Perfect attendance: Devin Barker, Robert Barker, Desarae Gorney, Robert Husted, Daniel Lampe, Bethany Leggett, Alexander Ulman and Michael Yoder, one year; Emilee Carlton, Storm Carson and Diana Gomez, two years; Cassidy Bajornas, four years; and Erica McCauley, eight years.

HONORS:

Valedictorian: Taylor Fair.

Salutatorian: Emmett Davis.

Graduates with Distinction: Emma Birong, Rachel Bright, Noah Carrothers, Emmett Davis, Taylor Fair, Diana Gomez, Bethany Leggett, Erica McCauley, Zach Parsons and Angela Starre.

Honors Diplomas/Career Technical Honors Diplomas: Pria Anderson, Cassidy Bajornas, Christian Barto, Garrett Best, Alaney Bick, Emma Birong, Emily Brown, Noah Carrothers, Alexis Colletti, Emmett Davis, Rachel Dowell, Taylor Fair, Diana Gomez, Rebecca Gromley, Dakota Hay, Bailey Kline, Donovan Koman, Daniel Lampe, Bethany Leggett, Erica McCauley, Zach Parsons, Dakota Schmidt, Danielle Scott, Angela Starre, Shelbee Stidom, Wyatt Thompson, Mikayla Tuckosh, Alexander Ulman, Elija Wartluft, Sarah Wilsford and Maya Yockey.

Most Outstanding Seniors: Diana Gomez and Garrett Best.