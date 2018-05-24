Properly display the American flag

As Memorial Day approaches, American flags will begin to show up in yards, on porches, in front of businesses and many other places.

The holiday provides an excellent opportunity to educate the public on the proper way to display the American flag.

When hoisting a flag on a flag pole, the following rules should be applied:

*Hoist the flag briskly;

*Lower it ceremoniously:

*Do not allow it to touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, water or the floor.

General procedures for flying the American flag

When displaying the flag horizontally against a solid surface (such as a window or a wall) the blue field (called the “union”) of the flag should be at the top and to the left from the view point of the observer.

When displaying the flag vertically against a solid surface, the union should be at the top and to the left. If the flag is suspended vertically so that it may be viewed from both sides, the union should face north of east.

Never display the flag upside down, except as a signal of extreme distress.

Carry the flag up and let it float freely in the wind.

Never carry the flag flat or horizontally in processions of parades.

FLYING THE FLAG OUTDOORS

On a vehicle – Attach a flag to the antenna or clamp the flagstaff to the right fender.

On a building – Hang the flag on a staff or a rope over the sidewalk with the stars away from the building.

Over a street – Hang the flag with the stars to the east on a north-south street or north on an east-west street.

Above other flags – Hang the flag above any other flags on the same pole.

Other flags, separate poles – Hang all flags on equal poles. Hang the U.S. flag on its own right, hoist it first and lower it last.

In a window – Hang the flag vertically with the stars to the left of anyone looking at it from the street.

Half-mast – This is a sign of mourning. Raise the flag to the top of the pole then lower it to the half way point. Before lowering the flag, raise it to the top again at the end of the day.

IN PARADES OR REVIEWS

Never dip a flag in any setting.

The U.S. flag should be displayed before those marching.

The U.S. flag should be in front of other flags displayed or carried to their right.

All viewers should salute, remove hats and show respect as the flag passes.

GENERAL FLAG FLYING RULES

*Display the flag only from sunrise to sunset unless it is properly illuminated.

*Do not display the flag during inclement weather unless it is an all-weather flag.