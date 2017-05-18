Racers bound for Soap Box Derby challenge

Brown Local Schools, in collaboration with NEOMED, are in year four of a five year, 21st Century Community Learning Centers Federal grant, providing academic extension and enrichment opportunities for Malvern students.

The program, which operates before and after school, provides science and technology opportunities including 3-D printing, robotics and Soap Box Derby’s Gravity Racing Challenge.

This year Malvern 4th and 5th grade students participating in the program built two Soap Box Derby cars and raced in Cleveland April 29th. The cars were driven by Tommy Poole and Ryan Schoeppner. Ryan raced to an impressive 3rd place finish and brought back Malvern’s first Soap Box Derby trophy. The next race is May 20, in Akron.

The 21st Century program runs throughout the school year and three weeks in the summer. This year’s summer program begins June 5 and ends June 23. Program hours for summer are 9 am – 3 pm with some variance on field trip days.

Field trips planned include science museums in Youngstown and Pittsburgh and, in conjunction with Space Camp Week, the group will go on a special low-gravity field trip. Summer session will also include activities in chemistry and nutrition.

Registration packets will be available at the school or online at the Brown Local web page.