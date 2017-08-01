Ray A. Shepherd, 83, of Carrollton, formerly Amsterdam, journeyed from this life July 15, 2017, with family at his side in the care of Carroll Golden Age Retreat and Community Hospice, for whom the family is grateful.

Born April 22, 1934, to Frank and Myrtle (White) at the Shepherd farm and orchard, he attended Bergholz Schools.

On Sept.14, 1952, he married Peggy Jo (Kestner). He operated Shep’s Sinclair/Arco Service in Amsterdam for 23 years, attained career certificates and licenses, retired from First Energy, and kept active driving school bus and occasional jobs.

Ray and Peggy reared sons on Springfield Twp. RD. 265 where life connected with neighboring farms of the Evans family and Frank Shepherd.

Sons are: Dan (Thea) with daughter, Melissa (Adam Zeiszler) of Omaha, NE; Bernard, with son, Alden, and daughter, Gwynne of Columbus; Rev. Vernon Lee of Lakeside; Allen (Rudi), with daughter, Natalie (Justin Brinley and three children) Haley (Drake Hyman), and son, Evan, of Shelbyville, KY. Sisters are Audrey Kapelewski and Marian Abel of Carrollton. Brother Dean predeceased Ray.

Ray enjoyed polka and Christmas music, played with a dance band for many years, served with the Amsterdam Volunteer Fire Department and village carnival, and volunteered at local fairs. “Ray can make any piece of junk to run,” was said of him.

Ray was a 33° Mason and member of Carroll Lodge #124 where he was raised in 1968 and served as worshipful master in 1974. He also held memberships in Minerva Chapter #123, Loyalty Council #146, Steubenville Commandery, Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville, and Carroll Chapter #315 Order of the Eastern Star.

Pastors Eric Kluth and Vernon Lee Shepherd preside Monday, Aug. 7 at Harsh Memorial UMC Harlem Springs, Masonic service 12:30 p.m., music 1 p.m., memorial 1:30 p.m. and cherry pie for all.

Memorial donations are received by: Parkinson’s Wellness Program/Ray Shepherd,

University Hospitals, Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-9755 or Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church,

3167 Apollo Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615.