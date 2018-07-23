Raymond C. Henderson, 83, of Carrollton passed away Thursday afternoon in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

Born Sept. 23, 1934. in East Canton, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Mary Hughes Henderson.

He was married to his best friend, Joan Styer Henderson, for 56 years.

Raymond was a veteran of the United States Army and mainly worked as a farmer. For 27 years he was a bus driver for Carrollton Schools, and after retiring from bus driving he worked for Griffeth Trucking.

Raymond was a Harrison Township Trustee for 12 years and a member of the former New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church, where for many years he served as a trustee.

Along with his wife, Joan, he is survived by a son, Russell of Carrollton; a daughter, Ruth (Richard) Albright of Bowerston; grandson, Nate Albright; and a sister, Margaret Meyers of Minerva.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 23, 2018 at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow in New Harrisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.