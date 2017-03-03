Raymond E. Brannon, 89

Raymond E. Brannon, age 89, of 5254 Antigua Road S.W., Carrollton (Leavittsville), died early Friday morning, March 3, 2017, in the New Dawn Health Care Center at Dover following a brief illness.

Ray retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation at New Philadelphia after 10 years of service and previously worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers Local #18.

He was born January 20, 1928, in Rose Township, Carroll County, and was the son of the late Roma and Ocie Ickes Brannon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Dale, Roger, Robert L., and Russell F. Brannon, and two sisters: Clairmont Shuman and Marge Shuman.

He was a member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene and served in the U.S. Army. Ray operated a family farm for most of his life. Not known as a man to sit idle, he was an extremely hard worker. When he wasn’t working at his job or on the farm, he was probably repairing some piece of machinery or equipment. For leisure, he did enjoy traveling, especially to Florida. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, and grandfather whose humor and companionship will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Wandalee Aston Brannon, whom he married Oct. 11, 1953, two sons, Charles R. (Cheryl) Brannon and Mark E. (Peggy) Brannon, both of Sherrodsville; and two daughters, Mrs. Barbara (Lee) Lytchfield of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Mrs. Sandy (Tim) Eick of Raymore, Missouri, a brother, Larry Brannon of New Cumberland; and a sister, Karen Levengood of Mineral City; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Damon Spurgeon officiating. Interment will follow in New Cumberland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Ray’s memory may be made to the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene, 7 Liberty Street, P.O. Box 102, Dellroy, OH 44620. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.