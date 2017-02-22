Reception for BZTAT, an animal artist, is Feb. 24 Center

A reception for the artist BZTAT (Bee-Zee-Tat) will be held Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m. in the Carroll County Arts Center in Carrollton.

The reception will feature music by Carrollton resident John Dendak and light refreshments. BZTAT’s artwork will be on display until March 21 in the Arts Center.

BZTAT (Vicki Boatright of Canton) is the preeminent pet portrait artist for the contemporary pet lover. Animal loving art collectors worldwide have commissioned artwork by BZTAT to celebrate their pets.

She specializes in whimsical drawings, paintings and prints of cats, dogs and other companion animals. BZTAT also creates murals and other artworks which address a variety of themes.

An author, she wrote and illustrated a children’s picture book “Oh My, Mia Meow” and two adult coloring books, “Just Meowin’ with Brewskie Butt” and “Color Me Cats Coloring Book”.

BZTAT Studios is located in the Canton arts district at Second April Galerie. A second gallery is located at Embrace Pet Insurance in Beachwood.

The Carroll County Arts Center is located at 204 W. Main St., Carrollton.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The center is closed Wednesday and Sunday.