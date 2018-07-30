Record hog price sets tone for large animal sale

By Carol McIntire

Editor

The smile on Destiny Higgins face told the story as bidders paid a record price of $40 per pound for her champion market hog, the first animal to sell during 2018 Carroll County Fair large animal sale.

Auctioneer Doug Milano of Kiko Auctioneers encouraged bidders to “keep it going” as the price reached the old record of $36 per pound set in 2015 and continued to climb.

When the gavel fell, All American Scales and Paris and Washington Insurance were the buyers of the 275-pound hog.

Bidders set record prices for the grand and reserve champion steer carcasses and tied the record for the grand champion steer.

Josh Cole of Huebner Chevrolet tied the record for the grand champion steer when he paid $11.50 per pound for Allison Davis’ 1,340-lb. steer.

Paris and Washington Insurance paid $7 per pound for Jaret Lane’s 655-pound champion steer carcass, which set a new record. The previous mark of $6.50 per pound was set in 2017.

Jim Buxton of Carrollton Ponderosa paid $6 per pound for Joey Ocel’s 740-lb. reserve champion steer carcass, which was also a new record. The previous mark of $5.50 per pound was set in 2017.

The total for the 207 animals sold during the sale was $322,053.50. Fifteen youth enrolled in the Jr. Fair dairy program will split $7,250, which was the total paid for five dairy baskets.

HOGS

Don’s Custom Meats paid $10 per pound for Dakota Walters’ 265-lb. reserve champion hog. The price was significantly less than the record of $22 per pound set in 2016.

Paris and Washington Insurance purchased Jadyn Pidgeon’s 162-lb. champion hog carcass and Mike and Linda Moreland paid $10 per pound for Alexis Snair’s 193-lb. reserve champion hog carcass.

Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, represented by Kurt Stanley and Dustin King, paid $5 per pound for Collin Eckard’s 260-lb. grand champion Carroll County Born and Raised (CCBR) hog. Dr. Stephen Dowell paid $4.75 per pound for Max Held’s reserve champion CCBR hog.

Ninety-nine hogs were sold during the sale, down from 106 last year, for a total of $107,058. The average price was $4.27 per pound (with the champion prices included), up from the average of $3.72 last year. Without the champions included, the average price was $3.63 per pound, also up from $3.11 last year.

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Prices for the grand and reserve champion dairy beef feeders were down from last year.

Lynden Ferguson sold her 572-lb. champion dairy beef feeder to Heritage Co-op for $3.75 per pound, which was $1.25 per pound under the record price of $5 set in 2015 by Lynden’s brother, Evan Ferguson.

Consumers National Bank purchased Ellie Shafer’s 613-lb. reserve champion dairy beef feeder for $3 per pound, $3.25 shy of the record set in 2015 by Lynden Ferguson.

Tom and Marti Rhodes paid $2 per pound for Shelby Rhodes 650-lb. grand champion CCBR dairy feeder. Randal Kilo purchased Alyssa Houyouse’s 617-lb. reserve champion dairy feeder.

A total of 31 dairy beef feeders were sold, totaling $36,857,25. The average (with the champion prices included) was $2 per pound, up from $1.85 last year. Without the champion prices included, the feeders averaged $1.85 per pound, which was up from the average of $1.69 paid in 2017.

LAMBS

Josh Cole continued the tradition his father, Scott, started several years ago of purchasing the grand champion lamb. For the second consecutive year, Dakota Walters exhibited the champion lamb. Cole paid $24 per pound for the 145-lb. champion lamb.

Paris and Washington Insurance purchased Alexandria Householder’s 131-lb. reserve champion lamb for $18 per pound.

Ace Portable Restrooms purchased Hannah Peterson’s 73-lb. champion lamb carcass and Don’s Custom Meat paid $14 per pound for Makenzie Burgett’s 71-pound reserve champion carcass.

D&J Sales paid $8 per pound for Hannah Petersen’s 239-lb. champion CCBR lamb and Paris and Washington Insurance were the buyers of Emmy Days’ 127-lb. reserve champion CCBR lamb.

Thirty lambs were sold for a total of $21,271. They averaged $5.93 per pound (with the champion prices included) and $3.65 per pound without the champions.

STEERS

Steve Miner of Miner’s Tractor Sales was the successful bid in brisk bidding that dipped down to $15 increments. When Auctioneer Gene Kiko dropped the gavel, Miner paid $6.45 per pound for Destiny Higgins’ 1,325-lb. steer. The price was just shy of the record of $6.50 set in 2016.

Don’s Custom Meats paid $5.50 per pound for Josie Burgett’s 1,240-lb. CCBR steer and Paris and Washington Insurance was the successful bidder on Kaiden Barker’s 1,153-lb. reserve champion CCBR steer. Both prices were records. The previous record for the CCBR champion was $5 per pound and the reserve was $4 per pound.

Forty-seven steers sold during the sale for a total of $156,867.25. The average (with the champion price included) was $2.80 per pound, up from $2.26 last year. Without the champions, the average price was $2.22 per pound.

DAIRY BASKETS

The five groups of items (called baskets) that included benches, cutting board and other assorted items, sold to benefit youth enrolled in the dairy project totaled $7,250, which is about half the total of $14,400 buyers paid in 2015.

Roger and Carol Kiko purchased a basket for $3,750; Dan and Cathy Shawver paid $1,000 for another basket, Parker Insurance paid $600 for one basket and $700 for another and Hamilton Insurance purchased the final grouping for $1,200.

BASKETS, CLOCK

Three collectable Jr. Fair baskets were sold, totaling $2,000. Funds will be used to improve Jr. Fair facilities.

J. Hawk Water Service paid $1,500 for an Amish-made hickory clock that was donated to the Jr. Fair.

Auctioneers who donated their time included Kiko, Milano and Billy Birney, all from Kiko Auctioneers.