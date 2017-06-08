Recycled Sounds ring loud and clear

Individuals at The Farm near Malvern showed off their musical talent during a performance June 1.

Recycled Sounds, a sound and music workshop, featured “propane bells” made from reclaimed scrap propane tanks. The idea grew from a conversation between Artist Amery Kessler, staff at The Farm, members of the Carroll County Arts and the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). Kessler learned of funding through the OAC for new programming opportunities. He wanted to design a program to give the individuals at The Farm a new approach to the arts and something to work with what they were already interested in and could do.

The Farm is a private day service for adults with developmental disabilities. It is located on Knight Rd., Malvern, near Lake Mohawk.

Working with The Farm staff members and local metalworker, Shane Smith, the group had the opportunity to create their own musical instruments and learn to play them.

Kessler, staff and group went to A&A Tire with the idea and to ask for their assistance with finding propane tanks.

“The people at A&A Tire were really great,” explained Kessler. “They were able to see our vision for the project. They collected and donated all the tanks.”

They also asked about a large tank to make a big bell, which A&A Tire employees found about two weeks later.

The project took approximately three months and involved a lot of time in the shop using metal working tools.

Each person, wearing proper safety gear, used cutting torches, pipe cutters, sanders and grinders to create their individual bells.

Using a spray paint gun, everyone decorated the bells in the colors of their choice.

“Shane’s presence was more than we could’ve asked for. His knowledge and expertise were needed to create the large bell,” Kessler stated. “But he just connected with everyone and was a really good teacher.”

The bells are hung in a “bell garden” on The Farm. To learn to play, the group, along with help from Sarah Donley, created instructional cards. The cards have different drawings which represent slow, fast, stop, beginning with the first person and continuing down the row, and one for a leader and reciprocator who copies the rhythm.

Donley lives on The Farm property with husband, Todd, who oversees the program. A former teacher, Donley used the cards to “conduct” the musical program. Adult members of The Farm program also served as assistant conductors and instructed visitors on how to play the bells.

“It was an awesome experience,” Kessler said smiling. “It was incredible to make our own instruments and teach them how to play. It was good for them to leave their comfort zone.”

Part of the workshop included creating a large bell that stands nearly six feet tall and weighs almost 400 lbs. A piece of wood is used to ring the bell which, when struck, will ring for over a minute.

While the event was the culmination for the workshop, it was an introduction to The Farm which plans to begin inviting the public to special events. The large bell will be seen at various events around the area. It will be featured at the Carroll County Arts Center in Carrollton June 9 for the Picket Pal Festival. Kessler also said the OAC is compiling a documentary of the workshop.

“It was a lot of work,” said Kessler, who splits his time between Columbus and Malvern, “but the joy in the moments when one of the individuals would realize they did something they didn’t know they could do was just…”

Having no words to describe it, he stated, “The experience is just something you feel.”

The Recycled Sounds workshop was made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the OAC. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically. Carroll County Arts sponsored the program.