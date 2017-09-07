Recycling event planned for electronics, large appliances

CARROLLTON – CCH Environmental Group (Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Solid Waste District) is holding a second collection event in Carroll County Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

The collection is being held due to outstanding attendance at previous events.

“We wanted to make it more convenient for the residents by combining electronics, household hazardous waste and tires in one event, but that has proven cumbersome,” stated Barb Walton, CCH director. “The last several years have been a bit overwhelming with between 250-300 cars coming through out the three-hour event. By separating the items collected, we feel that we will decrease the wait time for residents, keep cars off the streets and improve the overall experience for everyone.”

Electronics such as computers, printers, televisions, etc. and large appliances that contain Freon (air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers and dehumidifiers) will be accepted at the collection.

Carroll County residents are invited to participate in a similar event in Columbiana County Sept. 16.

Sponsored by CCH and the Columbiana County Fairboard, collection will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds in Lisbon.

Items accepted for no charge include: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers.

Electronic items accepted at no charge include: calculators, cameras, cell phones, computers, copy machines, keyboards/mice, laptops, microwaves, notebooks, scanners, typewriters, vacuums, CRT/LCD monitors, CD/DVD/VCR machines, printers/fax machines and stereo/radio equipment.

For more information on these events or to learn about recycling, visit the CCH website at www.cchenvironmental.org or on Facebook or contact the office at 330-627-7311.