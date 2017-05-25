Regional bound!

By Carol McIntire

Editor

STRASBURG -Carrollton’s girls softball team is making an appearance in the Division II regional tournament this week – the first time since 1994.

The Warriors earned the berth in the regional semi finals against Zanesville Maysville this Wednesday at Pickerington by defeating West Holmes 11-6 in the district title game at Strasburg May 18.

Against the Lady Knights, the Warriors built up an early lead and held off a West Holmes rally to secure the win.

Carrollton put two runs on the board in the top of the first inning with the help of two West Holmes errors and a hit off the bat of Shelbee Stidom.

The Warriors plated nine runs in the third inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Brenna Campbell.

Zoe Drake hit a single and Shelbee Stidom drew a walk. Campbell attempted a bunt for her first strike. There was no mistake about her second swing as it connected with the pitch from Olivia Ferguson and sailed over the fence in center field to increase the Carrollton lead to 5-0.

Following a pitching change, Kendal McFarland was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a bunt by Courtney Shine. Kira Anderson was safe at first on a bunt single to load the bases.

Rickee Stidom doubled to centerfield and two runs scored. McFarland scored on a wild pitch and the Warriors suddenly led 8-0.

Shelbee Stidom’s single to left field scored two more runs and forced another pitching change. Kaitlin Shine singled to score another run before the inning was over.

West Holmes was not going to go quietly. The Lady Knights scored one run in the bottom of the third inning and after a team meeting in the dugout, the Knights came out swinging their bats. They plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 11-5 after four innings and added another run in the sixth when Maddie Woods hit a home run to make the final score 11-6.

The Warriors scored their 11 runs on 11 hits. West Holmes collected eight hits. The Warriors had one error compared to four for the Lady Knights. Rickee Stidom and Courtney Shine each had a double. Jazz Knapp and Morgan Allen had doubles for West Holmes.

Shelbee Stidom pitched a solid game for the Warriors, striking out eight batters, while walking four.

Ferguson threw six and two-thirds innings, giving up seven runs on five hits. She walked three batters. Woods faced two batters, giving up a hit and walking one. Morgan Balder pitched a third of an inning, giving up six runs on three hits and walking two batters.

The Warriors received a district championship plaque and each member of the team received a medal.

The Warriors advanced to the championship game by defeating Claymont 7-4 in the district semi-final contest May 16 at Tuscarawas Central Catholic.

Stidom’s strong performance on the mound allowed the Mustangs to score four runs on seven hits. Stidom struck out six batters and walked three.

The Warrior defense committed two errors in the bottom of the second inning, which the Mustangs took advantage of to build a 2-0 lead.

The Warriors took advantage of a Mustang error in the top of the third inning.

Rickee Stidom singled with one out. After a flyout to the shortstop by Kaitlin Shine, Zoe Drake hit a ball to centerfield which was dropped by the centerfielder, and Rickdee Stidom scored a run. Brenna Campbell hit a single that scored Kaitlin Shine and Drake to put the Warriors up 3-2.

Carrollton extended the lead to 7-2 in the fourth inning.

Stidom took over the game in the bottom of the fourth, setting the Mustang batters down in order. She got a strikeout to end the fifth with the bases loaded, and set the hitters down in order in the sixth. She faced four batters in the final inning to get the win.