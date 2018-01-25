Registration open for Tri-County Agronomy Day Feb. 15

CARROLL COUNTY – OSU Extension in Carroll County is offering the 2018 Tri-County Agronomy Day to farmers in Carroll, Harrison and Jefferson counties Feb. 15 at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.

Registration and refreshments begin at 8:30 a.m. with sessions beginning at 9 a.m. Pesticide recertification classes will be held during the morning. Classes will cover CORE along with Categories 1, 2 and 6 which are Grain and Cereal, Forage and Livestock and Fumigation.

The afternoon session will include a one-hour class required to renew fertilizer certification. Participants should bring their pesticide license number to the session.

Cost is $35 per person and includes lunch. Ohio Farm Bureau members will receive $10 off the cost. Deadline to register is Feb. 9. Call the Carroll County Extension office at 330-627-4310 to register. Farm Bureau members must have membership number when registering. Payment will be collected at the door. Those unable to attend Tri-County Agronomy Day will have another opportunity for pesticide recertification March 7 at the Carroll County Extension office, located at 613 N. High St., Carrollton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $35. Payment will be collected at the door. Call the Extension office to register.

Camp Muskingum is located at 3266 Dyewood Rd. SW, Carrollton.