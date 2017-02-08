Relay for Life of Carroll County is fundraising for the annual event May 20 at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

DAFFODIL DAYS

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is holding the Daffodil Days Hope by the Bunch program featuring cut or potted daffodils. A Bunch of 10 daffodils is $10. A potted plant is $12. Orders will be taken until Feb. 15. To place an order, contact a Relay for Life of Carroll County member or contact Eric Baker at 888-227-6446, ext. 2226 or via email at Eric.Baker@cancer.org. Payment is required at time of order. Checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society. Pickup will be the week of March 13.

HOOPS FOR HOPE

The National Basketball Association (NBA) National Champion Cleveland Cavaliers are helping fight cancer with a Hoops for Hope game Feb. 11. The game against the Denver Nuggets will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets are $87 for lower level, sections 100 and 101 or $46 for Corner Loudville, sections 205 and 222. For each ticket sold, $10 will be donated to the ACS. To order tickets, call Sarah Wells at 888-227-6446, ext. 1100. Walk-up requests will not be accepted.

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Those willing to brave the cold can participate in the Polar Bear Plunge March 11 at Atwood Lake Park. Jumpers are required to collect $25 in donations to participate. Individuals who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative 2017 Polar Bear Plunge t-shirt.

Anyone who collects $1,000 becomes a member of the Very Important Polar Bear Club (VIPB Club). Funds must be turned in by Feb. 28. VIPB Club members receive a parking pass for a prime parking spot, dedicated check-in line, a special gift, one free coffee or cocoa, and priority jumping jump pass and a concierge to hold your towel while you jump.

Good news for those who raise $100 but can’t “Bear” to jump, Mr. Polar Bear will jump on your behalf. (Members still receive a commemorative t-shirt.)

The event not only features “the plunge” but games, entertainment and contests throughout the day. Relay officials will be holding a “Best Dressed” contest for jumpers. Officials want to see wild and crazy family friendly outfits.

Concession stands will be onsite along with a “s’more bar” to customize s’mores.

For more information, contact a Relay for Life of Carroll County team member or contact Eric Baker at 888-227-6446, ext. 2226 or via email at Eric.Baker@cancer.org.

Atwood Lake Park is located at 9500 Lakeview Rd., Mineral City, OH 44656.