Remaining food at Thorne’s headed for landfill

The receiver appointed for the liquidation of Thorne’s Neighborhood Market has been authorized to have remaining grocery items removed to a waste facility.

The court order was issued July 10 by Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominick E. Olivito Jr. on a request of the receiver (SELLit Receiver LLC) in connection with a foreclosure complaint filed May 18 by Huntington National Bank of Canton vs. CPW Properties, LTD which owns the property on W. Main St. in Carrollton.

According to the journal entry, the receiver found the power at the local grocery store was turned off for quite some time and frozen turkeys, meats and seafood was left in chest type freezers that did not have a lid.

The entry states the food products decayed, rotted and putrefied.

“In addition to the terrible smell in the store, the odor permeated into many other products and could not be removed,” the entry stated.

The situation caused a concern with the safety of the remaining products. The receiver sought advice from a professional who advised not selling the products and have them removed to a landfill.

Based on the condition of the store inventory, the receiver was authorized to dispose of the grocery store products and have them removed to a waste facility.

The receiver has been authorized to engage the necessary laborers, subcontractors and waste haulers necessary to remove the products from the store and to clean and sanitize the store so it can be placed on the market for sale.

The building, along with seven parcels of real estate, is owned by CPW Properties, LTD of Salem, according to records in the county auditor’s office.

In the appointment of a receiver journal entry of May 18, any utility company providing services to the premises (Thorne’s), including gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash collection, telephone, communications or similar services are prohibited from discontinuing service to the premises based upon unpaid bills incurred by Thorne Foods, Inc. or CPW Properties, Ltd. or its agents.

Ohio Power Company filed a Notice of Appeal with the Seventh District of Appeals June 15 appealing the agreed order appointing a receiver, which included the order prohibiting utility companies from discontinuing service to the store or premises. The cause, including the foreclosure and receivership appointment, has been stayed until further order by the Court of Appeals.