Residents ask Dellroy council to reconsider legislation pertaining to livestock in village

By Jacquie Humphrey

FPS Correspondent

DELLROY—Several residents expressed concerns regarding the village’s new ordinance to restrict keeping of some livestock within village limits during the December meeting.

Residents Anita and Larry Rutledge and Don Williams were present at the December meeting, as they had been at the November meeting, to request council reconsider the ordinance.

Resident Matthew Nance also requested council review the ordinance and consider grandfathering those who had livestock prior to passage and to question legality of the ordinance itself.

Solicitor Jason Jackson advised council was well within its legal rights to create a law making the keeping of livestock illegal, going forward, and that only making something illegal retrospectively would be illegal.

Council went into an executive session to discuss the issue.

When the meeting reconvened, Jackson advised council would take no action at this time, but will hold a committee meeting to review the ordinance for possible revisions, and then make recommendations to council. Hopefully a determination will be made at the January meeting. Until that time, the new ordinance will not be enforced.

In other business, council:

-DISCUSSED updating the terms of rental and the rental agreement and for the community building.

-APPROVED 17 checks and five electronic payments totaling $30,440.94 and two purchase orders in the amount of $26,020.95.

-HEARD receipts for community building rental totaled $450 with expenses of $415.

-APPROVED temporary appropriations for 2018 in the amount of $34,830.00.

-SET the next meeting Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in village hall.